Signing Day conversation with Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris

SAN ANTONIO - The Incarnate Word Cardinals were one of college football's biggest turnarounds last season, going from a moribund 1-10 record in 2017 to a 6-5 ledger, Southland Conference championship and FCS playoff bid in 2018.

The program's transformation starts with head coach Eric Morris, who in just one year has completely transformed the narrative surrounding the team. The new attitude has carried over to recruiting, with the Cardinals inking 29 recruits this cycle. KSAT 12's Jake Kobersky caught up with Morris to talk about the new class and momentum surrounding the program.

