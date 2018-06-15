SA soccer fans crowd sports bars to watch World Cup

SAN ANTONIO - Soccer excitement is in the air at local sports bars for the FIFA World Cup.

"True patriotism, true excitement in a real sport, no politics," Eric Fenn said while watching Spain play Portugal on Friday at Freetail Brewing Company. "I never played soccer. I never really liked soccer. I've kind of migrated to soccer because of what's going on in everything else we seem to watch."

And despite the United States not fielding a team in the World Cup, fans are making the best of it.

"We want to grow the popularity here in the United States, and you can definitely feel it watching this because it's a Friday (and) people are still at work, and they're showing up here to watch the game," said Frank Garrison, a soccer fan.

Soccer fans also hope the excitement of thegames will help boost interest in a Major League Soccer team in San Antonio, especially after the 2026 World Cup was awarded to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"It would be much better if the U.S. was in it, obviously, but I think the levels are pretty high, and we just got awarded the World Cup, so I think that helps with promoting that," said Mark Roberts, a soccer fan.

Garrison said the Alamo City should already have an MLS team.

"It's going to take some time. We need to show the infrastructure. We need to show up to the games, but we have everything in place. We're a giant city in Texas. We should have a MLS team already," he said.

As for who will win it all, Eric Fenn has his prediction.

"Spain, I think, has the biggest chance. France is pretty exciting," he said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.