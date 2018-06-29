Austin moves step closer to MLS franchise, but SA's hopes not dashed

SAN ANTONIO - The City of Austin moved a step closer to landing a Major League Soccer franchise following a city council vote that lasted into the early hours of Friday morning.

Two resolutions that involved MLS in Austin and a proposed stadium site in northern part of the city were passed by the city council just before 4 a.m.

The vote allows the Austin city manager to begin discussions with Precourt Sports Ventures and analyze possible stadium proposals.

The Austin Business Journal reported other parties and developers can bid on the land as well.

Anthony Precourt, the owner of the Columbus Crew, declared his intentions to move the soccer club to Austin last October, but the move has faced several delays.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, city staff can receive stadium plans through Aug. 3 before an Aug. 9 city council meeting where a decision is expected to be made.

The vote impacts San Antonio's bid for an MLS franchise, but does not end all hopes in the Alamo City.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has remained steadfast in his engagement with MLS.

KSAT has been told the city will continue to show interest in bringing a team to San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.