Forward Frank Lopez making instant impact for San Antonio FC

SAN ANTONIO - On July 15, San Antonio FC announced that they had added forward Frank Lopez to the active roster on loan from LA Galaxy II.

Three weeks and three games later, Lopez has established himself as one of the team's most dynamic offensive weapons, tallying three goals over that span.

The only thing hotter than the Cuba native's play? The city of San Antonio.

"It's a little bit hot, but I like it," Lopez said. "The weather is pretty similar in Cuba. I've been in the United States for three years, but 18 years of my life, I lived in Cuba, so it's not anything I'm not used to."

Prior to arriving in the Alamo City, Lopez was already putting up impressive numbers with LA Galaxy II. In 2018, his first professional season in the United States, Lopez led LA with 13 goals, tied for for eighth most in the USL. This season, he played in 14 matches for LA and scored a team-high six goals.

It didn't take long for Lopez to make an impact on his new club.

In his debut match with SAFC on the road at El Paso Locomotive FC, just two days after the switching teams, Lopez scored a pair of highlight goals, powering SAFC to a crucial 3-1 victory. It was the club's first road win this season. In doing so, Lopez became the first San Antonio player to notch a brace in his debut match since the club was established.

After helping SAFC earn another point a few days later against Orange County SC, Lopez played his first match in front of the home crowd at Toyota Field last Saturday. His play was critical toward maintaining consistent pressure on the defense, and factored into all three of the Alamo City club's goals.

"I'm extremely happy with the way things have played out," Lopez said. "I didn't expect to come in here and fit into the group so well. I've played with Cristian Parano and Bradford Jamieson IV before, but I'm just happy to be here and be part of this group, and I'm happy that things are playing out so well for us."

Lopez credits his success to SAFC's style of play, saying, "It really suits me. I'm not necessarily the biggest guy. I'm a little on the smaller side, and I'm quick. This team likes to hold the ball. That helps me because I'm able to receive the ball at my feet, turn and go, rather than playing a long ball and having to fight for it."

When he was acquired, Lopez made it clear that one of his goals was to help this team make the playoffs and key a championship run.

So far, so good.

SAFC has moved up the Western Conference standings into a three-way tie for 11th -- one point away from the 10th and final playoff spot -- alongside Sacramento Republic FC and Orange County SC. But even though he's contributing at such a high level already, don't expect Lopez to rest on his laurels.

"I'm always trying to improve my game, but I think one key area for me is finishing. I like moving into space and finding the back of the net, so for me finishing is crucial."

San Antonio FC will face Sacramento this Saturday at Toyota Field. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

