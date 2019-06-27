Frustrations, missed opportunities as San Antonio FC draws with El Paso

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC returned home to Toyota Field on Wednesday night with a chance to make its mark, kicking off a three-game home stand against the third-best team in the Western Conference, El Paso Locomotive FC.

A victory just wasn't in the cards.

Despite an inspired effort on both sides of the ball, the Alamo City club failed to capitalize on quality chances and settled for a scoreless draw. SAFC earned a point in USL Championship competition and extended its home-unbeaten streak to seven games in the process, but the team certainly felt like they missed a valuable opportunity.

“I think we deserved the win," said forward Billy Forbes. "Overall I think it was a good performance by us, but we still need to find the finishing touches and build from there.”

“I’m extremely proud and told my players thank you for giving every ounce of energy to the final whistle to earn the point," said head coach Darren Powell. "We want to earn points every week and felt like tonight we had more points on the table for us, but unfortunately we played with 10 men and you can’t fault our guys for that.”

Midfielder Jack Barmby was at the center of two game-changing plays. In the 17th minute of play, Barmby had a chance to give San Antonio an early lead on a penalty kick, after forward Bradford Jamieson IV was taken down in the box. But Barmby's shot was saved by El Paso goalkeeper Logan Ketterer, keeping the game scoreless at the break.

Then, in the second half, Barmby was called for a pair of yellow cards within a five-minute span. The second yellow was given for diving, earning Barmby an automatic red card and ejection. Without one of their best offensive weapons on the field, San Antonio FC still managed to create numerous scoring opportunities over the final 30 minutes of play, but couldn't find the back of the net. Powell was very measured in his discussion of the referee's decision during his postgame interview.

"There were a lot of little things going in the game that didn't warrant the same punishment," Powell said. "I have to be careful what I say because otherwise I'll get a huge fine. I didn't see it clearly. The referee has to make the decisions as he sees them and I think the referees do a wonderful job of being as calm as they can be in those key moments. They come to their own conclusions. I just hope that after games, they analyze it like we analyze it so we can all get better. As coaches we try. I'm just extremely proud of the players that just stuck to the task. They didn't let it bring us down. They kept going and were resilient."

“We had to deal with the cards that we were dealt tonight," said defender Kai Greene. "Nobody banks on missing a penalty, but it’s part of the game. Playing with 10 men is part of the game, but at the end of the day you have to roll up your sleeves and respond to any situation given to you.”

With the point earned tonight, San Antonio does move up a spot in the Western Conference standings. The club now sits in 15th with 17 total points -- still just five points behind OKC Energy FC, who currently hold the final playoff spot.

“We’re not where we want to be in the league, and there’s no hiding from that," Powell said. "We spend a lot of time on it as a staff and organization, and we want to make our fans happy when they leave the field. But everyone is seeing the same games, so it’s very important for us to get on a run of form. We’ve lost one game in the last four, but we want to turn those into three points. The parity in this league is very good, there are a lot of good teams who are working hard, and that parity is very tight.”

SAFC will look for a better result next Wednesday as it hosts Austin Bold FC at Toyota Field. The match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.