Mexico advances to World Cup knockout round despite loss to Sweden

Mexico advances due to South Korea's shocking upset over Germany

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

YEKATERINBURG, Russia - Mexico has advanced to the second round of the 2018 World Cup despite a 3-0 loss to Sweden Wednesday in Russia.

Sweden dominated Mexico and advanced to the knockout round as the group winners. The other group match featured Germany and South Korea.

All Germany needed to advance was a win over South Korea, but they fell 2-0 and will not be in the knockout for the first time in decades.

Mexico has been to the round of 16 for seven straight World Cups. They will play Monday against the winners of Group E.

