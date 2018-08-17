Road woes for San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC took its four game winning streak on the road for a three-game road trip. Since Saturday, SAFC has lost two in a row.

The Seattle Sounders FC 2 defeated their guests 3-2 over the weekend. Seattle had lost seven of their last eight games entering the match.

San Antonio played again on Wednesday at the Portland Timbers 2, where the home team won 2-1.

With the losses, San Antonio slid to eighth in the Western Conference standings.

“We need to analyze and learn from the mistakes we made," forward Kyle Murphy said on Wednesday night. "We need to be competitive at every moment, so we will regroup and work to improve on certain things for our match next Wednesday.”

The team returned to San Antonio late Thursday night and will have several days off before resuming their road trip.

“It will be good to get the kinks out from this road trip," Murphy said. "It didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but now we have to look forward and bounce back from it. There’s still plenty of games left to play, so we’ll go full steam ahead.”

“We’re a bit pinned back right now," defender Cyprian Hendrick said. "We have a tough match coming up against Phoenix Rising FC next week, so we need to come up with a response and get ourselves back on the right track.”

SAFC will conclude their road trip on Wednesday when they take on Phoenix Rising FC, who are currently ranked fourth in the West.

San Antonio will return home to take on the Swope Park Rangers on Aug. 25 at Toyota Field.

