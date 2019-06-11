SAFC Midfielder Jose Gallegos earns USL weekly honor

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jose Gallegos was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, the league announced today. Gallegos scored the winning goal in the 3-2 comeback victory over Reno 1868 FC last Saturday.

Gallegos entered the game to start the second half and helped spur SAFC on to their largest comeback victory of the season. Gallegos scored the winner in the 62nd minute after his fellow 17-year-old teammate Ethan Bryant scored the equalizer. Gallegos also recorded four key passes, completed nine of 10 passes overall and added three successful dribbles.

An alum of the SAFC Pro Academy Elite Training Program, the San Antonio native was added by San Antonio FC as a USL Academy Player in April. Gallegos has appeared in three league matches, totaling 58 minutes played and adding a 90 percent passing accuracy.

