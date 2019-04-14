San Antonio FC blanks LA Galaxy II, notches second-straight victory

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - For the second straight game, San Antonio FC used early offense and stifling defense to earn a home victory, this time blanking LA Galaxy II 2-0 at Toyota Field.

Forward Bradford Jamieson IV once again started the scoring, this time in the 14th minute. Jamieson's first shot ricocheted off a Los Angeles defender right back to him and he buried the ball in the back of the net for a quick 1-0 SAFC lead. Teammate Ever Guzman then followed with a goal of his own in the 35th minute, after a strange carem gave him a wide-open shot at an empty net. It's the team's second-straight game scoring two goals, and it's the team's first clean sheet of the season.

“We’re extremely proud of the way the players conducted themselves from start to finish tonight,” head coach Darren Powell said. “The conditions were very windy and made it difficult to do exactly what we wanted, but the players stuck to the task and worked extremely hard for 90 minutes, and obviously three points and a clean sheet is what we wanted.”

“There are a lot of guys in the mix," Jamieson said. "You see me, Ever, and Brian up there working hard but the week involves a lot of guys that weren’t out there, who make us better and we make them better as far as competing, and then the flow comes with each match that we play. We saw it last week and now this week we got two goals, but I think you’re seeing more flow and connectivity among the three of us and we’re getting more and more comfortable.”

“Man, this is a relief," defender Kai Greene said. "It’s all about fighting and everyone fought for the guy next to them tonight. It took effort and we dug deep. We knew we had to secure the win but we also wanted to secure the clean sheet, and that’s exactly what we did. We have great momentum right now heading into our next match and everything is good right now.”

San Antonio FC will once again hit the road this week, traveling to Herriman, Utah to face Real Monarchs SLC next Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

