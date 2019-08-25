San Antonio FC dominates New Mexico United 5-0, earns 50th USL win

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - San Antonio FC (9-9-7) beat New Mexico United (8-7-10) 5-0 at Toyota Field on Saturday night. A brace from Cristian Parano and goals from Brian Gomez, Frank Lopez, and Walter Restrepo earned the club its biggest win in franchise history as well as the team’s 50th all-time win in USL Championship play.

“This week we learned a lesson from last weekend, which I thought was very important,” SAFC head coach Darren Powell said. “Our players made sure they applied themselves in the second half and now we need to make sure we get ready and prepare ourselves for the road trip next Friday.”

SAFC opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Restrepo found Parano just inside the box, from where the midfielder cut past a defender and buried it past goalkeeper Cody Mizell for the 1-0 lead.

The Alamo City club double its lead just 11 minutes later after Parano played Gomez out on the wing. The Argentinian dribbled into the box and fired a powerful, low shot to the far-post to make it 2-0.

Forward Frank Lopez then added the third of the night in the 56th minute after Parano dribbled down midfield and played him in with a through-ball which the striker finished to score his 11th goal of the season. Restrepo then found a goal of his own after a pass from Jack Barmby found him inside the box from where he slotted the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-0. Parano then concluded the night with his second goal of the game from a long-range strike in the 90th minute off an assist from midfielder Michael Lahoud.

Following tonight’s match, Parano has scored seven goals and recorded four assists on the season, with five of his goals coming in his last three matches. Meanwhile, Restrepo scored his first goal in league play while recording his sixth assist of the season, with four coming in the previous three matches as well. Barmby recorded his third assist of the season and fifth in all competitions, while Lahoud recorded his first assist for the club.

San Antonio FC will return to USL Championship action on Friday, August 30 as the club visits Tacoma Defiance at 9 p.m. CT in the first of two consecutive away matches.

