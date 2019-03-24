San Antonio FC drops second straight game in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS - Despite a season-best five-save performance from goalkeeper Matthew Cardone, San Antonio FC dropped their first away match of the year to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 1-0. It's the team's second straight loss -- their record falls to 0-2-1 on the season.

"It was a tough game tonight with not much between the two clubs," said head coach Darren Powell. "I thought we fought well and battled extremely hard, but we were unable to capitalize on the opportunities we had. At the end of the day it's tough when you concede a goal so late, but our players worked hard and we need to get back to work this week to improve."

The only goal of the match came in the 86th minute courtesy of Switchbacks forward Cesar Romero. SAFC was unable to find the back of the net on any of their eight shots.

"It's a tough result for all of us, especially as it relates to how the season has started," explained defender Josh Yaro. "It's been a tough three games and not the results we wanted. We fought it out tonight the guys' effort can't be faulted. It's unfortunate that we didn't secure the result but we have 31 games left to get it right. Our spirits are high and we will work hard and keep pushing to improve."

SAFC will next hit the road to face Austin Bold FC next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Bold Stadium.

