San Antonio FC earns dominant victory over Austin Bold FC

Starting the second half of the season, San Antonio FC knew they had to turn their luck around on the pitch if they were going to get back into playoff contention. A third match against their central Texas rivals in front of a raucous home crowd provided the perfect opportunity.

They certainly took advantage.

With some early luck and a second half offensive onslaught, SAFC dominated Austin Bold FC 3-0 in front of the Toyota Field faithful and earned three crucial points in USL Championship competition. The victory moved San Antonio up two spots to 13th in the Western Conference.

"I’m proud of the players," said head coach Darren Powell. "Over the past few weeks their commitment, dedication and passion to play for this club has been great, and it was in due time to see a performance like tonight. Our players were hungry and they were looking for the ball, and I’m extremely proud of the way we set ourselves up as a staff and that the players went out and executed tonight. It was superb."

The Alamo City club opened the scoring in the 8th minute thanks to a fortunate bounce. Forward Bradford Jamieson IV put a cross in front and Austin defender Amobi Okugo deflected it into the back of the net for an own goal -- the only score of the first half. In the second half, SAFC's offense erupted thanks to the play of forward Billy Forbes. In the 50th minute, Forbes doubled the lead by burying a powerful right-footed strike in the back of the net. Then, in the 70th minute, Forbes found midfielder Cristian Parano in the box for a precise score. For his performance, Forbes was named Man of the Match.

WATCH: Billy Forbes (@bforbes7) powers @SanAntonioFC's second half barrage, tallying a goal and an assist in their 3-0 victory over Austin Bold FC - full recap coming up online tonight on #KSATsports! pic.twitter.com/HXMvoUq2Y7 — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) July 4, 2019

"Tonight the goals fell in our favor, and that was a big difference," Forbes said. "Last time we played we had the same chances but couldn’t score them, and tonight they fell our way. Sometimes you play well and the goals don’t fall in your favor, but tonight was a complete performance from all the guys and I’d like to congratulate them."

"It was a much-needed win and I think we’re starting to build some momentum," said goalkeeper Matt Cardone, who tallied four saves in the shutout victory. "We still have half the season to play for and get into the playoffs, and hopefully this momentum carries us through the rest of the season."

Next up, San Antonio FC will take a break from USL play to host English Premier League club Cardiff City FC on Saturday, June 13. The international exhibition match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

