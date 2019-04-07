San Antonio FC earns first win, tops Las Vegas Lights FC 2-1

San Antonio FC is officially in the win column. The Alamo City club notched their first win of the 2019 season Saturday night, 2-1 over Las Vegas Lights FC.

“The game was very competitive from the first whistle to the last," head coach Darren Powell said. "I’m extremely proud of the players and coaching staff for their hard work this week, which paid dividends for the players after coming out and giving 100% effort and commitment during the whole game.”

The home team opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Forward Bradford Jamieson forced a turnover with pressure on a back pass and put one past the keeper to give SAFC an early 1-0 lead. It was Jamieson's first goal in San Antonio and the team's first since March 16th.

“I’m very happy, especially because we got the three points, which makes the goal even more enjoyable," Jamieson said. "I’m happy that the team was able to stick it out because it was a win we needed, and I’m just as happy that I was the one who started it off.”

Ever Guzman added an insurance goal late in the second half, dribbling by the keeper finishing into the open net. That score would prove to be the difference in the 2-1 decision.

“We’re really happy to get the win, which is the first of many," said SAFC goalkeeper Matt Cardone. "Everybody fought and the whole squad put in a good week of work, and it paid off tonight. We had some good runs of play over the past few games, and we finally got over the hump today, so hopefully this is the first of many wins.”

SAFC returns to the pitch next Saturday, April 13, to host LA Galaxy II at Toyota Field at 7:30 p.m.

