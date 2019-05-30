San Antonio FC Eliminated from US Open Cup by Austin Bold

AUSTIN, Texas - San Antonio FC fell 4-2 to Austin Bold FC at Bold Stadium on Wednesday night, ending the team's 2019 run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Goals from Walter Restrepo and Jack Barmby along with two penalty saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi were not enough to keep the Alamo City club's campaign in the tournament alive.

“We're disappointed with the outcome of the game," SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. "We were able to play some young players who earned valuable experience and now know what it's like to play at this level. It was a very open game with plenty of chances both ways, but the bottom line is we need to regroup and prepare for our league game on Saturday.”

The hosts opened the scoring 10 minutes into the match when midfielder Sonny Guadarrama found Kleber in on goal with a through ball, which the striker finished for the early lead. Guadarrama then added one of his own in the 39th minute to double the Bold's lead after he rebounded a Viscosi penalty save back into the net.

Austin added their third of the night when Andra Lima headed in a Guadarrama set piece. SAFC answered with a goal of their own just one minute later after Restrepo finished off a rebound shot inside the box to make it 1-3.

The Bold then extended their lead again in the 62nd minute after Lima added his second goal of the night, while SAFC midfielder Jack Barmby narrowed the gap in the 90th minute with a chip into the net over Bold goalkeeper Diego Restrepo just before the final whistle.

Despite the result, Viscosi ended the night with five saves including his two saved penalties, which marked the first time an SAFC goalkeeper has saved two from the spot in a single match. SAFC rookies and San Antonio natives Carson Price and Jose Gallegos also made their first career starts after debuting in the club's second-round Open Cup clash.

“All focus is for Sacramento now," said midfielder Ethan Bryant. "Obviously tonight's result is not what we wanted nor what we prepared for, but there's no time to dwell on it. We have to put all of our strength towards getting three points on Saturday.”

San Antonio FC will return to USL Championship action on Saturday, June 1 at 10 p.m. as the team travels to face Sacramento Republic FC at Papa Murphy's Park.