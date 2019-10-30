San Antonio FC parts ways with head coach Darren Powell

SAN ANTONIO - Darren Powell is no longer the head coach for San Antonio FC.

The club announced Wednesday it mutually agreed to part ways with Powell after four seasons.

"We are grateful for all of Darren's hard work over the past four seasons, and the passion and class with which he has served San Antonio FC and our city," said SAFC Managing Director Tim Holt in a press release.

"Our focus now shifts to identifying and appointing a new leader to guide the next phase of our club's sporting development and performance," Holt added.

Powell joined the club prior to the 2016 campaign. He compiled a 59-44-39 record in all competitions in his time with SAFC.

The club finished 11th in the Western Conference this season and did not qualify for the playoffs.

San Antonio FC will immediately begin the search process for a new head coach and technical director.

Powell issued a statement on Twitter thanking SAFC fans, the city and the organization.

We have had a great experience @SanAntonioFC and just wanted to share this and say thanks to everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/F9WbuFv8VE — Darren Powell (@dpowell6) October 30, 2019

