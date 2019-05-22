San Antonio FC preparing for three-game road trip

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The biggest goals for San Antonio FC last week were to maintain its unbeaten streak at home and pick up critical points in the USL championship race.

The team accomplished just that -- sort of.

Playing three home games in eight days at Toyota Field, SAFC finished with a 1-0-2 record, extending its unbeaten streak to six games. But both ties came in USL competition, meaning the club only earned two of a possible six points.

"We wanted three points from both of those matches and we didn't quite get them, but we still got one point in each, which is important," head coach Darren Powell said. "The good thing from those games is our performances keep getting better. Now we have to turn those good performances into wins."

That task will be much more difficult next week. The Alamo City club faces the same daunting schedule of three games in eight days, but this time, all three matches are on the road. SAFC has yet to win an away game this season.

"Away games are tough environments, but that's no excuse," Powell said. "Our guys are prepared for that. They're experienced players. That shouldn't impact that whatsoever. The challenge is: Can we approach these road games the same way we approach games at home? If the guys are able to do that, and execute within the game, then that should put us in a strong position."

"We need to carry that unbeaten mentality onto the road," said defender Kai Greene. "We have to do away with all of the negative thoughts that we have about away games. It's time to cut that out. If we want any chance of winning a championship or making the playoffs, we have to win away matches. We have to win games. Period. I don't care if it's rivalry games or out of state. We have to treat every game the same and take care of business."

There is one factor that should provide some relief: travel time. Both of San Antonio's next two road games are in the state of Texas. The team will first travel to Edinburg to face RGV FC on Saturday and then to Austin on Wednesday.

"It's always good if we don't have to get on board a plane and change somewhere," Powell said. "We get to go on the bus, and for both of these two away games, everyone will get to spend the night before in their own beds. Having those two trips back-to-back in the state of Texas is very helpful and we're just excited for another good week of soccer next week."

As SAFC returned to the practice field on Tuesday, one of the biggest messages was to simplify the offense. During the team's three-game homestand, the offense has only mustered three goals. They've alternated between two or more goals and one or fewer in each of their last five contests.

"We're just trying to get back into the fluidity of our offense," Greene said. "We know we have the firepower. It's just a matter of finishing. We don't have to overcomplicate it. We know the quality that we possess as a team and it's just about doing what got you here on this field. Sooner or later, we're going to kill a team and send a message. It's coming."

If the offense does start clicking on all cylinders, there's a good chance SAFC can make up some ground in the Western Conference standings. As of Tuesday, the club holds a record of 3-5-3 in USL play with 12 points and is only three points away from a playoff berth. But Powell isn't concerned with the standings as they are right now.

"Don't look at the table," Powell said. "That's the main message. The table doesn't lie. Currently we're in 16th place, but the team that's in third place has four wins and we have three. It's a very compact league. If you get a couple wins in a row, you elevate yourself."

SAFC will have a chance to do just that this Saturday against the RGV FC Toros. The match begins at H-E-B Park at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.