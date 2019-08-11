San Antonio FC races past Reno 1868, 4-1

RENO, Nevada - San Antonio FC (8-9-6) beat Reno 1868 FC (13-6-5) 4-1 on Saturday night. A brace from midfielder Cristian Parano and goals from forward Frank Lopez and midfielder Jack Barmby gave the Alamo City club its first win at Greater Nevada Field.

“We’re extremely proud of our players and staff for the accumulation of work throughout the week,” SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. “Everyone was focused on Saturday night. I thought we started the game with good intensity and on the front foot, and we got the first goal which is always very important, and the guys saw the game out in the end.”

SAFC opened the scoring in the 12th minute when midfielder Walter Restrepo found Parano with a pass near midfield. The Argentinian turned and dribbled into space before firing a powerful strike past goalkeeper James Marcinowski for the 1-0 lead. Parano scored his second of the night just before the halftime whistle after Pecka laid off the ball near midfield. Again, the 19-year-old dribbled his way into the box and placed a shot far-post to double the lead.

The hosts went down to 10 men in the 50th minute after midfielder Eric Calvillo received his second yellow card of the night following a hard tackle on Pecka. SAFC then scored its third goal of the night, this time by way of Lopez after Pecka picked a defender’s pocket and found the Cuban striker, who dribbled past two defenders before beating Marcinowski with a hard, low shot.

SAFC struck again just two minutes later after Restrepo made a run down the flank with a wall-pass from Lopez and squared the ball to Barmby inside the box, from where the England native turned and finished to make it 4-0. Reno narrowed the gap in the 71st minute with a goal from Sam Gleadle following a corner kick, but were unable to find the back of the net again.

With the win, SAFC is now in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Alamo City club will return to USL Championship action on Saturday, Aug. 17 as the team hosts Rio Grande Valley FC at Toyota Field at 7:30 p.m.

