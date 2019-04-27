San Antonio FC rebounds with convincing 3-0 victory over Tacoma

SAN ANTONIO -- - San Antonio FC (3-4-1) earned a 3-0 win against Tacoma Defiance (2-7-0) at Toyota Field on Friday during the team’s Noche de Celebración. A goal from forward Bradford Jamieson IV and a brace from midfielder Jack Barmby earned the club three points at home.

“I’m proud of the players and staff,” SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. “We wanted to make sure we got back on the right track this evening after last week’s score, and I felt we got off to a wonderful start and were able to maintain good professionalism to maintain the ball during the course of the game. Three points is what we were looking for, and we got them this evening.”

SAFC opened the scoring in the ninth minute when midfielder Brian Gomez forced a turnover near the visitors’ box, which Jamieson IV picked up and slotted back-post past goalkeeper Trey Muse for the 1-0 lead. The goal marks Jamieson’s third of the season in the span of four matches.

The Alamo City club doubled its lead just 10 minutes later when defender Moises Hernandez found Barmby at the top of the box. The England native settled into space and fired from distance to make it 2-0. Barmby found his second goal of the night just five minutes later finding himself at the top of the box again following a one-two pass from Gomez, which he curled far-post to make it 3-0.

The match marked the first consecutive braces in franchise history after Gomez recorded one last Saturday at Real Monarchs SLC.

SAFC recorded its second clean sheet of the season after keeping Tacoma scoreless. Goalkeeper Matthew Cardone recorded five saves and three claims on the night, while defender Joshua Yaro led the back line with three tackles and four clearances.

San Antonio FC will return to USL Championship action as the club travels to face expansion side New Mexico United on Saturday, May 5 at 6 p.m. CT.

