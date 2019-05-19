San Antonio FC settles for draw with Tulsa Roughnecks

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Playing their third game in eight days, San Antonio FC jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hold on, settling for a 1-1 draw with the Tulsa Roughnecks at Toyota Field on Saturday night.

The tie extends SAFC's home-unbeaten streak to six games.

The Alamo City club opened the scoring in just the fifth minute of play. Ever Guzman found Brian Gomez in the box for a redirection into the back of the net, giving the home team a 1-0 lead. Tulsa equalized seven minutes later on an impressive free kick from Rodrigo Da Costa -- the ball ricocheted off of the post, then off of SAFC goalkeeper Matt Cardone and in. Both teams had multiple scoring opportunities in the second half, but neither could capitalize.

“We were searching for three points tonight and you saw our players trying to get those points on the back of three matches in eight days,” head coach Darren Powell said. “We created as many opportunities in the attack as we have all year, but we didn’t execute. The bottom line is everyone in that locker room wants more, but the players’ effort and determination were there for everyone to see. Now the bottom line is we have to convert our chances into goals to put us in positions to win the game.”

San Antonio FC will hit the road for their next USL Championship match against the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at H-E-B Park in the first South Texas Derby of the 2019 season, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

