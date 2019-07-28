San Antonio FC tops Real Monarchs SLC, 3-1

TOYOTA FIELD - The good times just keep on rolling for San Antonio FC.

New acquisition Frank Lopez headlined another offensive explosion, playing a major role in all three of the team's goals, as the Alamo City club raced past Real Monarchs SLC 3-1 at Toyota Field. SAFC has now notched at least a point in five straight matches.

“We’re always pleased to get three points in this league and we’re proud of the efforts of the players,” head coach Darren Powell said. “At times we could have made that game more comfortable, but fair play to Monarchs who kept going and have quality players.”

The home team struck first in the 15th minute of play. After Lopez generated pressure on goalkeeper David Ochoa, Brian Gomez squeezed a high-arcing shot under the crossbar to give San Antonio a 1-0 lead. Then, in the 31st minute, Cristian Parano slotted a nice feed to a streaking Lopez and he beat Ochoa with a shot to the far post. It was Lopez's third goal in three matches with SAFC and his ninth in USL Championship play this season. But Lopez wasn't done making an impact on the scoresheet. Late in the second half, he found Billy Forbes cutting to the net, and Forbes capped the scoring with a beautiful strike into the roof of the net.

“Frank has come in and given us a different look, but everything that we do is a collective effort on both sides of the ball," Powell said. "It’s not an individual thing, it’s a team effort and a collective effort attacking. We had some really good moments and passages of play that almost came off into something really good, but we have to continue working on that and our defensive effort.”

A late injury scare had the potential to take the wind out of SAFC's sails late in the first half. As goalkeeper Matt Cardone dove for a save in the 42nd minute, Real Monarchs forward Lionel Etoudi's foot collided with Cardone's head. The impact drew blood. Cardone remained on the ground for several minutes and was seen to by trainers. He was later helped off the field and walked back into the locker room. He would not return.

Backup goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi entered in relief and performed admirably. After a miscommunication led to a Real Monarchs goal in stoppage time of the first half, Viscosi pitched a shutout in the second half, tallying four saves.

“Every game I try and be ready for the unexpected, and every time it doesn’t happen you think that it’s bound to happen at some point," Viscosi said. "Once it came I took a deep breath and tried to get on the ball to settle in and get the boys going. Unfortunately right at the end of the half we had that mishap, but we spoke about it and we were able to see it out in the second half.”

The victory moves San Antonio FC into a three-way tie with Sacramento Republic FC and Orange County SC for the 10th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. This is the closest San Antonio has been to the playoffs sinc the season began.

“We know what it takes to make a playoff push," said defender Kai Greene. "We need to score goals and at the same time we need to keep as many balls out of the net as possible. There’s no secret formula to it, we just need to get behind the ball when we defend and when we attack we have to be ruthless.”

San Antonio FC will return to the pitch next Saturday, hosting Sacramento at Toyota Field. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

