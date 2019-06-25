San Antonio FC unveils new alternate jersey

When San Antonio FC returns home Wednesday night, the team will sport a new kit with a familiar color scheme.

On Monday afternoon, the Alamo City club unveiled their new third alternate jerseys, featuring silver and black stripes. The motif recalls the Spurs' main color scheme, a traditional look now sported by all Spurs Sports & Entertainment teams, including the San Antonio Rampage. The alternate jersey will be on sale at Toyota Field that night.

The fresh new look accompanies a new chance for SAFC to turn their season around in front of a national television audience. San Antonio will host El Paso Locomotive FC and is looking to snap a two-game winless skid in the first of back-to-back Wednesday night games. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Silver & Black runs in the family. Introducing our 2019 third alternate jersey! ⚪️⚫️



Available this Wednesday at @toyotafield as the team debuts it on the pitch against El Paso Locomotive FC. #Defend210 pic.twitter.com/h9O4lrs0D3 — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) June 24, 2019

