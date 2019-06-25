Soccer

San Antonio FC unveils new alternate jersey

Club will wear jersey during Wednesday's home game against El Paso

By Andrew Cely

When San Antonio FC returns home Wednesday night, the team will sport a new kit with a familiar color scheme.

On Monday afternoon, the Alamo City club unveiled their new third alternate jerseys, featuring silver and black stripes. The motif recalls the Spurs' main color scheme, a traditional look now sported by all Spurs Sports & Entertainment teams, including the San Antonio Rampage. The alternate jersey will be on sale at Toyota Field that night.

The fresh new look accompanies a new chance for SAFC to turn their season around in front of a national television audience. San Antonio will host El Paso Locomotive FC and is looking to snap a two-game winless skid in the first of back-to-back Wednesday night games. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

