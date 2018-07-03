Soccer

San Antonio FC unveils new jerseys

Alternate red jersey to be worn for Wednesday's match at Toyota Field

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Players for San Antonio FC will be sporting new jerseys when they hit the pitch for Wednesday night’s match at Toyota Field.

The soccer club unveiled its new third alternate jersey, which isprimarily red with the SAFC crest and Toyota sponsorship logo.

SAFC’s current home jersey is primarily black with a vertical red stripe. The club’s road jersey is solid white.

Wednesday’s match against the Oklahoma City Energy will kick off at 7:30 p.m. followed by a fireworks show for the Fourth of July holiday.

