San Antonio FC unveils new jerseys

SAN ANTONIO - Players for San Antonio FC will be sporting new jerseys when they hit the pitch for Wednesday night’s match at Toyota Field.

The soccer club unveiled its new third alternate jersey, which isprimarily red with the SAFC crest and Toyota sponsorship logo.

SAFC’s current home jersey is primarily black with a vertical red stripe. The club’s road jersey is solid white.

Wednesday’s match against the Oklahoma City Energy will kick off at 7:30 p.m. followed by a fireworks show for the Fourth of July holiday.

