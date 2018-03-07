Somerset basketball team 'ignoring all the hype' while preparing for state semi-finals

SAN ANTONIO - The Somerset High School gym was filled with cameras capturing history Tuesday as the Somerset Bulldogs boys basketball team prepares for their first ever state semi-finals game.

Senior guard Isiah Rivera said the team enjoys all the attention from the media but "at the end of the day, we're just trying to win a championship."

The Bulldogs went 8-0 in district play and have most recently defeated West Oso 61-56 to advance into the state semis.

They will take on the reigning 4A state champions, the Silsbee Tigers next.

Somerset Head Coach Bryan Penna said they have been overwhelmed while preparing for the game but are excited nonetheless. The biggest challenge heading into the semis is keeping up with Silsbee's speed, Penna said.

"They love to run 84 feet as much as possible," Penna said. "They want to get the ball into the net (and) make or miss, get it down the floor. They don't want to set up a half-court offense. They literally know within three passes the shot needs to get up."

The Bulldogs have relied on two of their big men, Zaddock Dinklemann and Jacob Harvey, to help put up shots.

"They do a lot for us," Rivera said. "They get all our rebounds and score all our points. They do all the dirty work."

The Somerset community has been excited for their team. The school sold out of their allotted 600 tickets in four hours. They then got another 300 tickets and have already sold out of those, too.

When asked how proud he is of his team Penna simply responded, "I am amazed."

Catch the Bulldogs in action against the Silsbee Tigers at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Alamodome.

