Sports

Spurs announce assistant Ettore Messina will coach tonight following death of Coach Pop's wife

Game 3 against Golden State Warriors tips off at 8:30 p.m.

By Van Darden - Managing Editor

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have announced that assistant Ettore Messina will coach the team Thursday night for Game 3 against Golden State Warriors.

The announcement comes on the heels of the sad news that Erin Popovich, the wife of head coach Gregg Popovich, died on Wednesday.

The intensely private couple was married for four decades and have two children and two grandchildren.

The Italian-born Messina is the team's lead assistant coach and has been with the organization since July 2014.

The Spurs have dropped the first two games of the playoffs to the Warriors, suffering from a lack shooting ability.

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.