Spurs announce assistant Ettore Messina will coach tonight following death of Coach Pop's wife

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have announced that assistant Ettore Messina will coach the team Thursday night for Game 3 against Golden State Warriors.

JUST IN: #Spurs announce assistant Ettore Messina will coach the team tonight for Game 3 against #Warriors after the death of Erin Popovich, the wife of head coach Gregg Popovich #KSATnews #KSATsports — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 19, 2018

The announcement comes on the heels of the sad news that Erin Popovich, the wife of head coach Gregg Popovich, died on Wednesday.

The intensely private couple was married for four decades and have two children and two grandchildren.

Manu Ginobili just addressed media, said its a sad day, became emotional when speaking about Erin and Gregg Popovich, said he knew their children and grandchildren well #Spurs #KSATnews #KSATsports — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 19, 2018

The Italian-born Messina is the team's lead assistant coach and has been with the organization since July 2014.

The Spurs have dropped the first two games of the playoffs to the Warriors, suffering from a lack shooting ability.

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

#Warriors forward Kevin Durant tries to gather the words to discuss the passing of Erin Popovich, Gregg Popovich's wife of four decades..."everybody in the NBA family feels so bad for Pop and his family" #KSATnews #KSATsports #NBA #Spurs pic.twitter.com/Wil6p7nwJf — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 19, 2018

