Spurs assistant Ettore Messina will coach game 4 in place of coach Popovich

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have announced that assistant Ettore Messina will coach the team Sunday night for Game 4 against Golden State Warriors.

Messina has filled in for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich since the sad news that Popovich's wife, Erin Popovich, died on Wednesday.

The intensely private couple was married for four decades and have two children and two grandchildren.

The Italian-born Messina is the team's lead assistant coach and has been with the organization since July 2014.

The Spurs have dropped the first three games of the playoffs to the Warriors.

Game 4 tips off at 2:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

