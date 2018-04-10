Playoff tickets available online after Spurs clinch playoff spot with win over Kings

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs secured a spot in the NBA Playoffs for the 21st consecutive season.

The Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 98-85 after a rocky first half, but surged after the half.

San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldrige and Patty Mills had a combined 30 points. Rudy Gay came off of the bench, adding another 18 points to the Spurs' win over the Kings.

San Antonio leads the NBA with the longest active playoff streak at 21 seasons. Behind the Spurs are the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets with 6 consecutive seasons.

Tickets to the Spurs' first two playoff games are available for purchase online.

