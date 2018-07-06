Spurs get second Summer League win, beat Grizzlies 94-87

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (18) drives as Memphis Grizzlies guard Jevon Carter (3) trails during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs won their second summer league game, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 94-87 on Thursday night.

San Antonio was in control throughout the game and led by as much as 18 points in the second half.

The Spurs were once again led by guard Derrick White who scored 26 points and had seven rebounds and six assists.

First-round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV after skipping game two had 14 points, three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. 2018 second round draft pick Chimezie Metu also played well, adding nine points and nine rebounds.

The Spurs as a team shot 15-of-25 from three-point range and only turned the ball over twice all game while outrebounding Memphis, 35-32.

The Grizzlies were led by Wayne Selden's 26 points and seven rebounds. No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. , the son of former San Antonio Spurs player Jaren Jackson Sr., scored just eight points on 1-for-7 shooting with four rebounds. He scored 28 points in the team's opener on Monday.

The Spurs will next play in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday versus the Indiana Pacers.

