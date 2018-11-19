Spurs bounce back from 3-game losing streak with 104-92 win over Warriors

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: The Spurs beat the Warriors at home Sunday night, snapping the team's three-game losing streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay combined for 63 points, pushing the Spurs past the Warriors, 104-92.

The Spurs moved to 8-7 on the season, dealing the No. 1 ranked Warriors its sixth loss of the season.

ORIGINAL:

The Spurs will look to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors at the AT&T Center Sunday night.

Head coach Gregg Popovich said before the game that Rudy Gay would start for the Spurs and Derrick White would come off the bench.

Gay had been in and out of the lineup due to injury, but played in Thursday night's loss to the Clippers, which dropped the Spurs to 7-7 on the season.

Gay will most likely defend Kevin Durant while also allow DeMar DeRozan to be the primary ball handler with the first unit. That could help LaMarcus Adridge bounce back from a rough road trip.

Before the game, the Warriors announced Draymond Green and Steph Curry would not play.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.