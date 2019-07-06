Spurs sign free agent forward Marcus Morris, trade Davis Bertans

The Spurs made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday afternoon that helped them land free agent forward Marcus Morris.

The Spurs traded forward Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards and then re-worked DeMarre Carroll's deal to make it a 3-year contract worth $21 million.

That allowed San Antonio to use the midlevel exception to sign Morris to a 2-year deal worth $20 million.

In 75 games with Boston last season, Morris averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds per game. He shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range and is known to be a solid defender.

The Spurs made defense a priority this offseason and with the return of Dejounte Murray, should move back into the top third in overall league defense.

Marcus Morris averaged 13.9 pts, 6.1 rebs and shot 37.5% from 3-point range last season in Boston. He's another versatile wing and solid defender. #Spurs added Carroll, Morris, drafted Keldon and will get Dejounte back...defense seemed to be a priority. #KSATsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/SPSffhaiAV — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) July 6, 2019

Bertans leaves San Antonio after three seasons. He averaged 8 points per game and shot 43 percent from 3-point range last season with the Spurs, both career highs.

The Spurs were active Saturday after it was announced DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after they missed out on the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes.

