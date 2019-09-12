St. Mary' Men's Golf finishes 2nd at Ryan Palmer Foundation Invite

SAN ANTONIO - St. Mary's Men's Golf took second place as a team at the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invite on Tuesday to open the 2019 season.

Emilio Gonzales, Jake Stevenson and Christian Hansen all shot 212 (-1) for the tournament to tie for 12th place. Gonzales had the lowest single-round score among the Rattlers with a 66 (-5) in the third and final round. Stevenson also caught fire in the closing round with a 69 (-2) to end on a high note. Alejandro Santibanez tied for 28th after firing a 69 (-2) in the first round and finishing with a 216 (+3) over the three rounds. Ryan Dixon rounded out the Rattler competitors in 32nd place with a 217 (+4) total score.

The Rattlers combined for an 849 (-3) at the tournament, behind Oklahoma Christian University in first with an 840 (-12), and ahead of St. Edward's in third with an 854 (+2). Several Lone Star Conference members participated in the tournament, with Midwestern State University taking fourth, Texas A&M-Commerce taking 12th, West Texas A&M University taking 13th, University of Texas at Tyler tying for 14th and Lubbock Christian University finishing in 17th.

St. Mary's hits the road again for its next tournament at the Hilltopper Fall Classic hosted by St. Edward's on Sept. 23rd and 24th.



