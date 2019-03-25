Steele's Sterns returns home as member of Salt Lake Stallions

SAN ANTONIO - Jordan Sterns didn't leave the Alamodome a winner last Saturday, but he left with a smile.

"I just love this city. It's always going to have a part of me," Sterns said.

Returning home as a member of the Alliance of American Football's Salt Lake Stallions, Sterns has become a key special teams contributor. He's also a reserve defensive back.

"I couldn't be more grateful for this opportunity to continue to do what I'm doing and play football," Sterns said.

Taking in Jordan's game were a large group of family and friends, including younger brother Caden, who plays for the University of Texas.

