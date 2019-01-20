Stewart, Commanders hold first practice in the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO - After two weeks of closed training camp practices at Central Catholic High School, the San Antonio Commanders welcomed their new fans to their first practice at the Alamodome on Saturday.

It was the team's first chance to get acquainted with its home stadium and fans' first chance to see the Commanders in person.

"Its great to be in the dome, its just a great venue," said Commanders Head Coach Mike Riley. "It was awesome having the fans come out and get a chance to see us, plus we got to practice in our new home."

While unfamiliar turf for most on the Commander's roster, the Alamodome feels right at home for former UTSA stars Dalton Sturm and Josh Stewart. While Sturm came into Commanders training camp with NFL credentials, Stewart, UTSA's all-time leader in receiving yards, has been a pleasant surprise for Coach Riley and his staff.

"Josh has really come on and I think he has a lot of upside. His talent is great and the more he plays, the better he'll get," Riley said.

Stewart says he's taking full advantage of his Commanders opportunity and hoping to attract the attention of NFL scouts.

"The ultimate goal is the NFL. I want to maximize my potential, take all the coaching I can and be the best player I can be so I can take it to the next level," Stewart said.

The Commanders will open their inaugural season February 9 against the San Diego Fleet at the Alamodome.

