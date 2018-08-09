Tanajara Jr. Ready For Morales

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - SoCal is ready to host another undefeated boxer from San Antonio. Holmes High School graduate, Hector Tanajara Jr., will enter the ring Friday night as the co-main event in a televised bout on Estrella TV.

Tanajara Jr. (14-0, 5 KOs) will face Puerto Rican boxer Emmanuel Morales (7-2, 4 KOs) in a scheduled eight round lightweight fight at the Belasco Theater, just six blocks away from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. "El Finito" is 5-0 when fighting at the Belasco Theater.

"I like that I already know everything about the venue and all the stuff leading up to the fight," said Tanajara Jr. to KSAT 12 Sports Thursday afternoon. "I feel like I’ve created a pretty good fan base in Southern California so that is another thing I like about fighting here."

The Holmes Husky alum has won three of his last four fights by unanimous decision. His last knockout came earlier this year when he defeated Eduardo Rivera in late February. Morales has split his last four fights and is coming off a victory in May.

"I know Morales is a tough opponent," explained Tanajara Jr. "I need to be smart, use my distance and do the things that I have been working on in the gym. I will have to be very aggressive from the start of the fight, which is what I’ve been working on in order to knockout Morales. "

Tanajara Jr. has been living out in Riverside, California as he trains under Robert Garcia, the trainer and brother to undefeated boxer Mikey Garcia.

"I’ve been training with Robert and he says I have all the tools and skills to become a world champion, which is my ultimate career goal. I just have to believe in myself and gain more confidence and with these last few fights I think I have shown just that. I will be stepping up to ten round fights already so I know it is only a matter of time before I get big fights which will help me achieve that."

You can catch Tanajara's fight Friday night on EstrellaTV, EstrellaTV.com and RingTV.com.

Twitter/Instagram: @Hector_Tanajara

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 15 years and is an award-winning sports producer. For story ideas, email sports@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.