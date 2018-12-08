Teddy Bear Toss This Saturday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a teddy bear toss. The Hershey Bears, an American Hockey League team from the Atlantic Division, set a world record when their ten thousand fans in attendance threw 34,798 teddy bears on the ice Sunday. The teddy bears were then given to 30 different local charities.

Now the Rampage get ready for their 14th annual teddy bear toss on Saturday at the AT&T Center. The Rampage will host the Milwaukee Admirals tomorrow starting at 7 p.m.

When the Rampage score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to throw the teddy bears they bring to game, either new or gently used, onto the ice. The teddy bears will then be collected and donated to the children at Family Service Association, Child Advocates San Antonio and Teed Off at Cancer.

As far as the season goes, San Antonio is currently in last place in the Central Division and have already lost twice to the Admirals in 2018.

