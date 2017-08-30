Cowboys-Texans preseason game Thursday night canceled, reports say

HOUSTON - The last preseason game for the Houston Texans will be canceled, according to multiple media reports.

Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys was originally scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium, then was moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington due to the catastrophic flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey.

NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport and a Dallas Cowboys beat writer said the game will now be canceled. The Texans are expected to return to Houston.

"Our thoughts are with the Houston community during this difficult time and we encourage fans to text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief," the league said in a statement.

The NFL also said it will match $1 million that Texans owner Bob McNair contributed to the United Way Relief Fund.

The Texans are 1-2 in the preseason. They open the season at home Sept. 10 against the Jaguars.





