Texans owner Bob McNair dead at age 80

HOUSTON - Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob McNair passed away Friday in Houston.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side."

