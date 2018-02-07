Texas State basketball teams in top 5 of Sun Belt Conference, each look to improve

SAN MARCOS, Texas - With conference play nearing a close, Texas State basketball continues to improve.

The women’s team is on a four-game winning streak and is third in the Sun Belt Conference, while the men's team is fourth in the Sun Belt and rank fifth in scoring defense in the NCAA.

The women’s team is led by junior Tousha Leavitt who is the No.15 3-point shooter in the NCAA.

Leavitt averages 32.3 minutes and 19 points a game.

“I think I bring a competitiveness. I always show up to compete, I always want to win and I always try to do what it takes to win. So I think that my competitiveness is always needed,” Leavitt said.

Head coach Zenarae Antonie said her team has a bitter taste in their mouths from last season.

“We’ve gone back to back post-season play but haven’t been able to advance, so I think the focus has been genuine for wanting to advance and wanting to find a way to win a championship," Antonie said.

The team credits their success on the court to their bond outside of the game.

“This team is super close," Ti'Aria Pitts. "We have a lot of transfers and some of the people, I feel like, I’ve already been playing with them for years just from our chemistry off the court.”

Defense has been something the team has struggled with, Antonie said.

“I’m really looking for us to do a better job with rebounding the basketball," Antonie said.

The Bobcats play the University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The men’s team is 7-5 in conference play and is looking to overcome a three-game losing streak.

Freshman guard Shelby Adams is from Judson High School in San Antonio. Adams has played in 24 games, averaging four points a game.

He’s enjoyed his time at Texas State thus far, he said, noting that he likes the “free spirit” around campus.

“It’s a great experience being here, not too far from home. Any time I’m in trouble, I can go back and any time my family needs me, I can go back,” Adams said.

Head coach Danny Kaspar said Adams has really grown with the team.

“It seems like with every game he gets more confidence and (he gets) better. I really believe -- I said this in recruiting him -- that he could be a two-, maybe a three-time all-conference player here if he works at it and adjusts to our system. He’s having a good freshman year and we’re fortunate to have him with us,” Kaspar said.

Adams gives his teammates a lot of credit saying they keep him level headed.

“They keep me from not getting too down when I mess up and also not getting too big-headed when i’m doing good,” Adams said.

A key player for the Bobcats is sophomore guard Nijal Pearson. Kaspar said he’s the guy they go to most for “point production.”

He averages 31.9 minutes and 14.2 points a game.

Pearson said he beings good leadership to the team as well as, “good scoring, rebounding, and I’m a pretty good defender… I think I bring a lot."

The men also take on the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday in Arlington. The game begins 4:15 p.m.

Both teams have only three games left to improve their record going into the Sun Belt Championship games.

