Texas, Texas A&M presidents support rivalry renewal

AUSTIN - In interviews with the Austin American Statesman on Friday, University of Texas President Greg Fenves and Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young said they support the notion of resurrecting the two schools' football rivalry.

Texas and Texas A&M haven't played each other in football since 2011 when Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

"It's a storied rivalry. We've told our athletic directors to figure out a plan and bring it to us," Fenves said in the Statesman interview.

The only issue? Scheduling. Both schools' football programs are locked into non-conference schedules for the foreseeable future. Texas' Big 12 format schedules nonconference games toward the beginning of the season, while SEC schedules sprinkle nonconference opponents throughout the season.

"All of this makes it very hard to schedule games," Young said. "You have to get a weekend that coincides and works together."

Neither president offered a timetable for the game's return. The next scheduled meeting between the two schools will come on the baseball diamond when the Aggies visit the Longhorns in Austin on April 2.

