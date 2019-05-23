TLU tops Williams in opening-round victory

TYLER, Texas - The Bulldogs keep making history.

Playing in their first-ever NCAA Division III World Series game, the TLU Softball team took control early and cruised to a convincing 7-1 victory over Williams College.

Senior third baseman Kassie Maddox opening the scoring in the bottom of the second, driving in Madisyn Cates with an RBI single to make the score 1-0. The Bulldogs were still nursing that one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth when the floodgates opened. After Maddox drove in another run on a sac-fly, pitcher Kayla Oliveira helped her own cause with a two-run home run to left, extending the lead to four. Oliveira was also impressive on the mound, going five strong innings with a pair of strikeouts. Cates led the offense with four hits and two runs. Junior Rebecca Snow capped the scoring with a solo home run in the sixth -- an exclamation point to the Bulldogs' opening-round victory.

For a full box score from the game, click here.

The Bulldogs will next face Eastern Connecticut State in the second round of the World Series Friday night. The Warriors topped St. Thomas 2-1 to advance. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST.

