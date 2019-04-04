Top pro golfers in full swing at 2019 Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO - The 2019 Valero Texas Open is underway at the J.W. Marriott Resort TPC course located just north of San Antonio.

Since the tournament was moved to a week before The Masters in Augusta, Georgia, this year's event has attracted some of the top golfers in the world, including Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth -- the No. 8, No. 16 and No. 32 ranked players in the world, respectively.

Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open is in full swing! @RickieFowler and @kylestanleygolf are on top of the leaderboard at 4-under! pic.twitter.com/QlojhW36qy — Valero Texas Open (@valerotxopen) April 4, 2019

The Valero Texas Open is Fowler's first appearance in one of the oldest tournaments on the PGA Tour. On Tuesday, Fowler said he normally plays the Houston Open this time of year but due to the schedule change, he decided to enter for the first time.

Fowler said one of his best friends, fellow PGA golfer Jimmy Walker, helped sell the San Antonio area as the unofficial ambassador to the Valero Texas Open.

A New Tradition Begins 🏆 pic.twitter.com/O32ptoMpbA — Valero Texas Open (@valerotxopen) March 28, 2019

One of the first groups off the No. 10 tee box Wednesday around 7:50 a.m. included both Fowler and Walker playing the Greg Norman-designed course that stretches over 7,400 yards.

In fact, Fowler enjoyed the early lead through 11 at -4.

While play continues through Sunday, forecasters are concerned about possible storms this weekend.

