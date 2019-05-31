Twice is nice: D'Hanis is ready to send softball and baseball teams to state

D'HANIS - For the D'Hanis High School baseball and softball teams, it's still business as usual.

"It's a blessing. We've grinded out for three years, had to overcome heartbreak for two years in a row, so to finally get there, it's just a blessing," said D'Hanis baseball's Alex Magers, a Texas A&M signee.

The baseball team punched its first ticket to state since 2003 with a sweep of Round Top-Carmine while the softball team is headed back to the big show for the second straight season. For both programs, getting back to state is just another chapter in a proud tradition of success.

"Just the involvement and the commitment by everyone, it's what sets us apart," Magers said. "Everybody knows that we're traditionally good, so everyone wants a piece of it."

"Our valedictorian spke the other day about D'Hanis magic," said D'Hanis head softball coach Jose Martinez. "She was going all over over the things and aspects that made this a great place and she wasn't kidding, it's the best phrase that we could use, D'Hanis magic. The kids buy into it."

D'Hanis softball hopes to use that magic on Thursday, May 31 when it takes on Dodd City in the state semifinals at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

D'Hanis baseball still has time before it's state appearance. The Cowboys will face either Abbott or Dodd City in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 5.

