Twice is nice: Dubon does it again

SAN ANTONIO - Mauricio Dubon and the San Antonio Missions have a flair for the dramatic. For the second consecutive night Dubon singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Missions the 6-5 victory over the Memphis Redbirds.

The Redbirds tied the game in the top of the ninth with a pair of runs off Josh Fields but once again in the home half of the inning the Missions’ bats came through.

Cory Spangenberg got the inning started with a double over the head of left fielder Lane Thomas. Jacob Nottingham drew a walk as did Corey Ray two batters later to provide Dubon with the opportunity to be a hero for the second straight night and he did not disappoint. The 24-year-old lashed a base hit into center field to win the game

Keston Hiura had himself a pair of hits on the night. He smoked a ground rule double to right center field in the sixth and belted an opposite field blast in the eight to make it 5-3.

For the first time this season the Missions surrendered the opening run of the game. Memphis plated a pair of runs in the top of the third off San Antonio starter, Bubba Derby. The win was the first multi-run come-from-behind win of the season for the Missions

Post-Game Notes

With the win the Missions improved to 5-2 on the season.

Tonight was the first game the Missions yielded the first run of the game.

San Antonio starter Bubba Derby went five innings. The Missions are the only team to have their starting pitcher go 5.0+ innings in each of the first seven games.

Jeremy Jeffress’ third rehab appearance pitching line: 1.0, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

The series finale is scheduled for Wednesday at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Zack Brown (0-0, 1.50) is scheduled to start for San Antonio while right-hander Ryan Helsley (0-0, 0.00) is slated to get the start for Memphis. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

