Twice is nice: Dubon does it again

SAN ANTONIO - Mauricio Dubon and the San Antonio Missions have a flair for the dramatic. For the second consecutive night Dubon singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Missions the 6-5 victory over the Memphis Redbirds.
The Redbirds tied the game in the top of the ninth with a pair of runs off Josh Fields but once again in the home half of the inning the Missions’ bats came through.
Cory Spangenberg got the inning started with a double over the head of left fielder Lane Thomas. Jacob Nottingham drew a walk as did Corey Ray two batters later to provide Dubon with the opportunity to be a hero for the second straight night and he did not disappoint. The 24-year-old lashed a base hit into center field to win the game
Keston Hiura had himself a pair of hits on the night. He smoked a ground rule double to right center field in the sixth and belted an opposite field blast in the eight to make it 5-3.
For the first time this season the Missions surrendered the opening run of the game. Memphis plated a pair of runs in the top of the third off San Antonio starter, Bubba Derby. The win was the first multi-run come-from-behind win of the season for the Missions
Post-Game Notes
- With the win the Missions improved to 5-2 on the season.
- Tonight was the first game the Missions yielded the first run of the game.
- San Antonio starter Bubba Derby went five innings. The Missions are the only team to have their starting pitcher go 5.0+ innings in each of the first seven games.
- Jeremy Jeffress’ third rehab appearance pitching line: 1.0, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K
The series finale is scheduled for Wednesday at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Zack Brown (0-0, 1.50) is scheduled to start for San Antonio while right-hander Ryan Helsley (0-0, 0.00) is slated to get the start for Memphis. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.