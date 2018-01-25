2 Rampage players selected for upcoming AHL All-Star competition

SAN ANTONIO - Rampage forward Rocco Grimaldi will be the lone Rampage player at this year's American Hockey League All-Star competition after defenseman Jordan Schmaltz was listed as unable to participate.

Roster changes were made Wednesday and Schmaltz was listed as "unavailable."

The St. Louis Blues released the following official statement on why Schmaltz is unavailable for the All-Star Competition:

“Jordan Schmaltz suffered a lower body injury during the game vs. Milwaukee on Jan. 12, causing him to miss these next 10 days. He was excited and honored to be selected for the 2018 AHL All-Star Game, but unfortunately will not be able to participate due to injury.”

Earlier this month, the AHL announced that both Rampage Grimaldi and Schmaltz were selected for the Pacific Division team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Grimaldi and Schmaltz have quite the playing history together and Grimaldi says being chosen would have turned out even better if his good friend was able to go with him.

The pair played hockey together in 2009-10, representing the United States as members of the USA Junior Team. The two met again at the University of North Dakota as team members before finding themselves in Rampage jerseys.

Grimaldi, who has scored 19 points in 24 games with San Antonio this season -- and who recently became the seventh player in franchise history to record 100 points with the Rampage -- said he is excited about the All-Star opportunity.

“It’s an honor to be picked for that. There are a lot of our guys that could’ve been picked so it’s nice to be picked,” Grimaldi said.

This is Grimaldi and Schmaltz's first career selections to the AHL All-Star Classic. It’s the second consecutive year that the Rampage have had two players chosen to compete.

Sunday and Monday in Utica, New York, consists of a skills competition: the All-Star Challenge and the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony.

The Rampage (43-22) are coming off two consecutive losses to the Tuscon Roadrunners and are currently ranked third in the Pacific Division. The top four teams of each division advance to the playoffs in mid-April.

“A couple of losses or wins from teams below us could drop us into seventh of something like that. It’s such a tough division right now,” Grimaldi said.

You can catch the Rampage in action against the San Jose Barracudas 7 p.m. Thursday and at 7 p.m. this Saturday. Both games are at the AT&T Center.

