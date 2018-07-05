Two undefeated female boxing warriors collide Saturday in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Undefeated female sensation, Selina "Aztec Queen" Barrios (3-0, 1 KO), returns to the ring in South Texas on Saturday night as the main event at the American Bank Center Water Garden Room in Corpus Christi.

Barrios, who owns the NABF lightweight title, will face Aida "Lady Sparta" Satybaldinova (3-0-1) from Astana, Kazakhstan, best known as the "Female GGG" in an eight-round bout. Satybaldinova is the current WBF International Lightweight Champion.

Both women are undefeated and hold titles as lightweights. Barrios is also rated No. 18 in the world by the World Boxing Council.

The fistic fury bout is promoted by Reyna Promotions of Corpus Christi. KSAT.com in San Antonio will be in Corpus to broadcast the fight live and will stream it across the internet.

Female and male fight fans across the world who know these two pugilists will be tuning in to watch an action-packed fight as both warriors step forward and throw punches without grabbing and holding or running.

Barrios and Satybaldinova are both guaranteeing a knockout.



"Selina has never been pressured in a boxing ring with a fighter like myself," Satybaldinova said. "I'm a pressure fighter that will take two punches to throw one bomb, and I feel I will be too strong for her. I do know I don't have to look for Selina and have watched her fights. She stands and fights, which is made to order for me."

Barrios is ready to take on Satybaldinova.

"I have watched Aida's videos and her comments about coming into my area of South Texas, where I'm from, and saying she is going to knock me out, infuriates me," Barrios said. "If it's a war she wants, she just lit the fuse. No one is coming to South Texas to beat the 'Aztec Queen' and we will find out how tough she is. It's war time. Let's do this."



KSAT.com will livestream the weigh-in at 1 p.m. Friday and of course the entire fight card beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

