UIL State Wrestling Recap: Final Results

HS WRESTLING
UIL State Championships
Boys 6A Results:
Brandon Huerta (Reagan), 152 - 6th
Jackson Macias (Clemens), 182 - 5th
Nathan Alvarez (Roosevelt), 195 - 1st
Christopher St. John (Churchill), 220 - 5th
Joel Valencia (Madison), 220 - 6th
George Marsh (New Braunfels), 285 - 2nd
Andrew Pruske (Churchill), 285.- 6th
Girls 6A Results:
Gianna Moreno (San Marcos), 128 - 3rd
Avery Guerra (New Braunfels), 148 - 4th
Jillian Wold (NB Canyon), 148 - 6th
Traeh Haynes (Steele), 185 - 2nd
Girls 5A Results:
Adelyhda Perez (Uvalde), 138 - 1st
