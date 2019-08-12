UIW announces athletic director Wickstrom leaving university immediately

SAN ANTONIO - The University of the Incarnate Word announced Monday that Athletic Director Dr. Brian Wickstrom is leaving the university, effective immediately. No reason was given for his sudden departure.

"During his tenure as athletic director, Dr. Brian Wickstrom helped guide our athletic program during a transformational time, “ said UIW President Dr. Thomas M. Evans in a school press release. “I want to thank Brian for his service to the University of the Incarnate Word."

Wickstrom was named UIW director of Athletics on August 16, 2017 and almost to the day is leaving two years later.

Wickstrom hired Eric Morris to lead the football team in December of 2017 and in just one season led the Cardinals football program to a share of the Southland Conference title.

Wickstrom will be replaced on an interim basis by Richard Duran, deputy athletic director.

