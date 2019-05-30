Unusual rib injury puts Houston Astros' Carlos Correa on injury list

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros may have lost the services of their All-Star shortstop Carols Correa, possibly for the next four to six weeks.

The team announced Correa has suffered a fractured rib, but what makes his injury so unusual is how it occurred.

Correa revealed Wednesday that he suffered the rib fracture during a massage at his home the day before.

"I’m extremely disappointed about not being on the field with my teammates," Correa said in a statement released by the Astros.

"To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating. However, I will work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible to help our team achieve our goal of winning another championship," Correa said.

The Astros are already down two All-Stars in second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder George Springer, who are both dealing with hamstring issues.

