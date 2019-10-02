UTSA alum Josiah Tauaefa added to NY Giants 53-man roster

SAN ANTONIO - New York Giants rookie linebacker Josiah Tauaefa was added to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

The former UTSA football star defender was activated from the Giants practice squad after starting linebacker Ryan Connelly suffered a torn ACL Sunday. He is out for the season.

Tauaefa is the "Next Man Up" because the Giants are thin at linebacker. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound undrafted rookie led the Giants in the preseason with 16 tackles (10 solo). He also posted one sack and recovered a fumble.

Fans will love Tauaefa for his nonstop motor and not to mention his long flowing hair. Tauaefa will go 100% until the final whistle is blown. He plays an aggressive style and is usually around the football on most plays.

Giants linebackers coach Bill McGovern recently told Giants Wire, "I love everything that Josiah's doing. He's been preparing, does a great job in the meeting room. He's working his tail off"

Roster Update: WR Golden Tate has been activated among a series of roster moves#NYGiants | @primepoint — New York Giants (@Giants) October 1, 2019

Tauaefa spent the entire training camp and offseason with the Giants. He was waived and then added to their practice squad.

In three seasons with the UTSA Roadrunners, Josiah had 257 tackles (121 solo) and 11.5 sacks.

The Giants will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and Josiah Tauaefa could make his NFL debut.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.