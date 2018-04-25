UTSA football "continues to ascend" in light of Marcus Davenport's national attention

SAN ANTONIO - Most of San Antonio and even the nation have now heard the name Marcus Davenport.

Davenport will join the growing list of UTSA football players to make it to the National Football League come Thursday.

The defensive end attended Stevens High School before joining the Roadrunners and Coach Frank Wilson at UTSA.

The 6 foot 6 inch power house is projected to be a first round pick and the national attention has been doing great things for the Conference USA team.

"We've had an opportunity to recruit kids from a national standpoint," Wilson said. "From California, to Arizona, to Philadelphia, to Pennsylvania, and in doing so its a speaking piece."

The 2018 UTSA football roster currently has 21 players listed from outside the state of Texas.

"It resonates. They know who Marcus Davenport is therefor they know who UTSA is. It's been tremendous and has helped us a great deal," Wilson said.

Davenport is in Dallas participating in various events in preparation for the draft.

Wilson says the NFL team that drafts him will get a relentless worker, who's going to go out and compete and a guy who just "really enjoys the game of football."

While the national spotlight has been on Davenport, UTSA has also been grooming other NFL hopefuls.

Safety Nate Gaines, cornerback Devron Davis, and quarterback Dalton Sturm all participated at UTSA's pro day last month where all 32 NFL teams were represented.

Gaines earned honorable mention All-Conference USA accolades after recording 41 tackles and a team-high four interceptions during his senior season. He's listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 215-pounds.

Sources such as Draft Wire are calling Devron Davis an "under-the-radar prospect" and according to his Twitter account he agrees.

Davis tweeted "I’m the best corner in this draft period," with a video of his body of work.

Quarterback Dalton Sturm finished his 40-yard dash at UTSA pro day at 4.73 seconds. Had he competed at the NFL Combine, he would have come up third in quarterbacks.

"I think they all have a shot," Wilson said when asked about Davis, Gaines, and Sturm. "I think those guys are deserving of an opportunity. They'll get in a camp and have a opportunity to stick with a football team."

Wilson talked about the success of other former Roadrunners who are now playing on the big stage.

David Morgan, Jarveon Williams, Teddy Williams, and Brian Price all landed NFL roster spots just last season.

"(They show) you can come here (to UTSA) and still have that opportunity that you won't be slighted," Wilson said. "The National Football League will scour throughout the country to find the very best players, that give themselves an opportunity to play in the NFL. And when you get there it's up to you to be able to stick. We've had some guys that have stuck and we have some potential guys that will be there. I think it's promising and it only shows that this program continues to ascend."

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m.

