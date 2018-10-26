UTSA football will host UIW, Army in 2019

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA football announced it's 2019 non-conference football schedule, which includes two games at the Alamodome.

The Roadrunners will host the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals in the season opener Aug. 31.

The game marks the first time in program history the Cardinals and Roadrunners will meet on the football field.

UTSA will welcome Army West Point to the Alamodome on Sept. 14, which is the Roadrunners' first U.S. service academy opponent. The Black Knights history dates back to 1890.

The Roadrunners will travel to Baylor to face the Bears on Sept. 7 and will play Texas A&M in College Station on Nov. 2.

UTSA 2019 Non-Conference Football Schedule Date Opponent Location Aug. 31 UIW Alamodome Sept. 7 Baylor Waco Sept. 14 Army Alamodome Nov. 2 Texas A&M College Station

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.